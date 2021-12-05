How much longer Boris Johnson will be allowed to remain prime minister is debatable. There are only so many times one can blot one’s copybook and by any standards Johnson’s book is well blotted. Which brings us to the next question: Who will be his successor?

Currently the top two contenders are chancellor Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss.

Liz Truss is someone who as post-Brexit international trade secretary dashed like a fly around the world making deals willy-nilly, whether they were advantageous for home grown industries or not - and in most cases definitely not - simply so she could advance her popularity with middle England Tory voters.