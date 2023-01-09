Jump to content

Riots in Brazil are based on lies and a threat to democracy

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 09 January 2023 16:42
We must stand up for democracy and accept the results of fair elections – or face the consequences

We must stand up for democracy and accept the results of fair elections – or face the consequences

(AFP via Getty)

The insurrection in Brazil on Sunday after the Brazilian election was the same as the Capitol Hill riots – an attack by people who were misled to believe that the election was stolen. This, in Brazil as in the US, is a complete falsehood.

There has been a long history of insurrections and leaders being overthrown, but they were normally against tyrants and dictators – not elected people in a democracy.

The worry is that these events will lead others to endanger democracy, and that must be stopped. We must stand up for democracy and accept the results of fair elections – or face the consequences.

