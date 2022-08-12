Our country faces severe challenges, which are exposing numerous weaknesses in the delivery of our public services – the crumbling NHS, poor policing, a failing and polluting water industry, shortages of workers in many sectors and an under-performing economy. I find myself constantly asking why the ministers responsible for these areas appear to have no capacity – or even interest – in taking tangible action to address these issues.

I believe that the answer lies in the fact that this cabinet was selected almost entirely on the basis of uncritical support for Brexit. Since the prime minister has continually refused to acknowledge any of the challenges involved in implementing Brexit – and has in fact lied about them on numerous occasions – he has created a culture where it is considered acceptable for ministers to deny economic realities or to pin these on scapegoats when the problems become too obvious to ignore.

It’s a cliche that electorates get the politicians they deserve. If our country is to have a government worthy of our national strengths, it’s time for every voter to contact their MP, call out the lies and obfuscations and insist that our government dispenses with meaningless soundbites and tackles the job it was elected to do.