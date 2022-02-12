Letters

There are plenty of Brexit benefits – just none for the British

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 12 February 2022 16:50
<p>A demonstration outside the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs office in York</p>

A demonstration outside the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs office in York

(PA Wire)

Victoria Prentis, minister of state for environment, food and rural affairs, seems to think that farmers are to blame for the number of pigs, now overweight, that are stuck on farms and thought unsuitable for the food chain. Instead, she should acknowledge that Brexit and ensuing visa requirements have driven the slaughtermen back to their continental homelands, thus stopping the pigs getting to the butchers.

It is absurd that these pigs will be disposed of while foodbanks proliferate and people go hungry as the costs of living continue to rise.

Furthermore, some, perhaps many, pig farms will go into liquidation, reducing the supply of home grown food and necessitating an increase in imports from our more than grateful EU neighbours, particularly in the case of pork and bacon. This will be another Brexit benefit for Jacob Rees-Mogg to crow about – but not a benefit for the British.

