All UK troops are to be withdrawn from Ukraine this weekend as Russia could invade “at almost no notice”, a defence minister has said.
Britons have been told to flee the country immediately, with the government updating advice last night to say UK nationals should “leave now while commercial means are still available”.
James Heappey, the armed forces minister, echoed this advice on Saturday, saying those who remain should not expect an Afghanistan-style military evacuation.
Also today, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are expected to talk on the phone over the situation, as Western intelligence officials warn an invasion is increasingly imminent.
The US is set to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv over fears of conflict.
Russia has already massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, and this week it launched joint military exercises in neighbouring Belarus and naval drills in the Black Sea.
Biden and Putin to talk today
Joe Biden, the US president, and Vladimir Putin, his Russian counterpart, are expected to have a phone call today at a time of heightened tension over Ukraine.
The US secretary of state said Washinton was prepared for either diplomacy or “aggression” from Moscow, ahead of his expected call with Russia’s foreign minister on the same day.
Ukraine tells citizens to remain calm
Over the Ukraine, the government has urged citizens to stay calm amid mounting fears of a Russian invasion.
It said the armed forces were ready to repel any attack.
“It is now critical to remain calm and united within the country, and avoid actions that undermine stability and sow panic,” the foreign ministry said.
Afghanistan-style military evacuation off the cards, junior minister says
British nationals who choose to stay in Ukraine should not expect an Afghanistan-style military evacuation if Russia invades, a junior defence minister has said.
He echoed the government’s plea for Britons in the country to “leave Ukraine immediately by any means possible”.
All UK troops are to be withdrawn from Ukraine this weekend as Russia could invade “at almost no notice”, a defence minister has said.
Russian Black Sea fleet start training exercises near Crimea
Ships from the Russian Black Sea fleet have started training exercises near the Crimea peninsula, according to a state-owned news agency.
It is reportedly part of wider navy drills and comes when Russia’s military moves are under close scrutiny amid Ukraine invasion fears.
What does the US expect from a Russian invasion?
Joe Biden’s national security adviser has set out what the White House expects to happen should Vladimir Putin order an invasion.
US set to evacuate embassy
Officials say the US government plans to announce all American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be required to leave the country ahead of a feared Russian invasion.
EU Commission has not taken steps to evacuate staff from Ukraine
The European Commission said on Friday it had not taken steps to evacuate staff from Ukraine.
European Commission foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said:“We continue to assess the situation as it develops, in line with the duty of care we have towards our staff and in close consultation and coordination with the EU Member States.
“We are not evacuating. For the time being, the non-essential staff has been given the opportunity to telework from outside the country.”
