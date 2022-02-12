✕ Close UK and Russia relations now ‘above zero’, says Ben Wallace

All UK troops are to be withdrawn from Ukraine this weekend as Russia could invade “at almost no notice”, a defence minister has said.

Britons have been told to flee the country immediately, with the government updating advice last night to say UK nationals should “leave now while commercial means are still available”.

James Heappey, the armed forces minister, echoed this advice on Saturday, saying those who remain should not expect an Afghanistan-style military evacuation.

Also today, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are expected to talk on the phone over the situation, as Western intelligence officials warn an invasion is increasingly imminent.

The US is set to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv over fears of conflict.

Russia has already massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, and this week it launched joint military exercises in neighbouring Belarus and naval drills in the Black Sea.