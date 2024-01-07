Jump to content

Your view

Chris Skidmore’s principled stance is a breath of fresh air

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 07 January 2024 16:42
Comments
<p>After years of gesture politics, it is good to be reminded that parliament is a place where principled individuals engage in mature and honest debate</p>

After years of gesture politics, it is good to be reminded that parliament is a place where principled individuals engage in mature and honest debate

(PA Archive)

How refreshing to hear a politician saying, “To fail to act, rather than merely speaking out, is to tolerate a status quo that cannot be sustained”. The decision of Chris Skidmore to resign the Tory whip over the prime minister’s unprincipled trashing of net zero commitments by awarding further oil drilling licences is an encouraging sign that there are still politicians in office who are prepared to stand up for the long-term interests of those they serve.

After years of gesture politics and short-term expediency by the government, with the prospect of them mounting a long drawn out and duplicitous election campaign, it is good to be reminded that parliament is a place where principled individuals engage in mature and honest debate over serious issues.

Graham Powell

Comments

