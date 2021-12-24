Boris Johnson has enlisted Jesus in his vaccination drive. No one can object to this. However, if the prime minister is going to start referring to the Good Lord he might consider how far his own populist/nationalist agenda matches that of Jesus.

As per Luke chapter four, this involved bringing good news to the poor, release for captives and letting the oppressed go free. In our own context this could well suggest: more adequate benefits for those in need, working more assiduously for the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and a stronger commitment to overseas aid.

The Rev Andrew McLuskey