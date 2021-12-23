Christmas comes at a critical juncture when the Covid-19 pandemic continues to have a heavy toll both nationally and globally. We seem to be in danger of sliding down a slippery and treacherous slope unless we wear face coverings, wash our hands regularly, maintain hygiene and keep social distancing in all enclosed venues.

The festive season bestows upon us an atmosphere of mutual respect, fellowship, solidarity and conviviality to push us through these delicate and vulnerable times. This is reflected in the indomitable spirit of health workers, postmen and women, social workers, fire brigades among others who rose courageously to the challenge.

Dr Munjed Farid Al Qutob