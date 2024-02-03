I read your recent editorial regarding events in Clapham with interest and agreement. I admit to being one of those who was concerned when I learned that the perpetrator of this horrendous crime had been granted asylum in this country. Because, as stated in your piece, I am against the idea that one malefactor should cloud everyone’s rational opinion about the thousands of other desperate men, women and children who come to this country seeking aid.

Of course, there are many questions about this case, and it needs to be looked at forensically so that the right lessons can be learned. But I completely agree with the provision of safe and legal routes, which would negate these dangerous and dire boat crossings, and bring order and sense to a system that is not working.

If the public could see reasonable and humane measures such as asylum seekers being assessed abroad, their sometimes intractable opinions about immigration may change substantially. But for the government, it is the Rwanda deportation scheme or the highway. As always, they are more interested in the problem than actual sane, compassionate and humane solutions.