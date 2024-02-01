Jump to content

Your view

Labour’s decision on bankers bonuses confirms our worst fears

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views.

Thursday 01 February 2024 17:11
Keir of the unknown: Floating voters might stick with the Tory devil we know

John Rentoul’s terse assessment of Labour’s declared reluctance (nay, refusal) to curb banker’s bonuses pretty much confirmed the worst fears of many of us who suspected our forlorn hopes of a kinder, cleaner, more socially responsible government might be little more than froth on the wind.

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves don’t appear to be far removed from the lefty end of the Tory party, and if that continues to be the case they’ll find those of us teetering on the middle ground will stick with the Tory devil they know.

Sir Kier Starmer needs to give those “lost” undecided voters a reason to switch to the high moral ground, but frankly, with mealy-mouthed attitudes like this, they’re not giving us any confidence that much would change when Starmer’s Labour takes over the controls of same gravy train...

