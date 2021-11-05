Those Tory MPs who willingly followed Boris Johnson’s instructions to attack democracy will find that, come the next election, “I was only following orders” will not wash. They will have sacrificed everything in the vain hope that they too could climb aboard the gravy train.

How did we get into this state? The rot set in back in September 2019 when 21 decent Tories, including the likes of Dominic Grieve and David Gauke, were subjected to a Stalinist purge for seeing through Johnson’s lies and his crazy belief in “cakeism”. They were joined by others of integrity like Amber Rudd who quit the cabinet and resigned the whip.

Now two years on, as cakeism is shown for what it was, a strategy based on lying and cheating that has left Britain’s reputation in tatters, who is going to get the party and the country out of this mess?