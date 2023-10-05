Jump to content

What was the Tory party thinking?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 05 October 2023 18:08
Comments
This real-life drama is symptomatic of the current state of the country and still raises a number of very serious questions

This real-life drama is symptomatic of the current state of the country and still raises a number of very serious questions

(PA Wire)

I watched the Channel 4 drama Partygate in a confused state of amusement, incredulity, and anger.

This thicker than The Thick of It real-life drama, symptomatic as it is of the current state of the country, raises a number of very serious questions.

First, how and why have those involved not been publicly named, shamed, and given the level of fines incurred by others committing far less egregious offences?

