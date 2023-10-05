I watched the Channel 4 drama Partygate in a confused state of amusement, incredulity, and anger.

This thicker than The Thick of It real-life drama, symptomatic as it is of the current state of the country, raises a number of very serious questions.

First, how and why have those involved not been publicly named, shamed, and given the level of fines incurred by others committing far less egregious offences?