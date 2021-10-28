Britain lacks any moral authority to chair Cop26 – look at the Budget for proof
If the British government is to make a success of chairing the upcoming Cop26 meeting it must have moral authority. Its recent actions on the environment smack of talking the talk but failing to deliver.
The latest Budget offers a great example, halving passenger tax for internal flights, freezing fuel duty and investing heavily in roads – hardly combatting climate change.
Then there is the development of new coal mines in the north of England.
