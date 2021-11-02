Is that it? World leaders attend the first two days of Cop26 and go home? Banal discussion on details for another eight days, ending with “closure of negotiations”? Who thought up the agenda?

Ambassadors could have delivered these virtue-signalling speeches. The leaders are needed on the final days and should be locked in a room until they agree something. The time should be spent on agreeing substantive measures to reduce the use of carbon fuels. Not promises – “We will achieve net zero by X”, or “We will fund X for the cost of the required changes” – but a measure that will definitely price out the use of fossil fuels and fund the cost of change. We need a carbon tax, with the clear threat that it will be introduced in any event unilaterally.

Jon Hawksley