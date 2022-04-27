The government should not be offsetting the cost of food and energy for middle and upper income earners. The costs of both have been artificially held down for decades, by ignoring externalities such as climate change and soil degradation, and by outsourcing other costs to developing countries, primary producers in our own country, and future generations.

These subsidies in turn encourage thoughtless and wasteful use of limited resources. It is right that we should pay more – the moment of truth has been coming for years, and now it has finally arrived.

But we absolutely should protect the poorest in society, so that they do not have to choose between heating and eating. Another uplift to universal credit is urgently required. The rest of us need to change our ways.