Tax companies that made a mint during the pandemic to tackle the cost of living crisis
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
The cost of living increase needs to be tackled fairly, you say. Surely, the fairest option would be to impose a one-off windfall tax on all companies that have enjoyed excess profits since 2020, due to the nature of their business.
This could include delivery and e-commerce, PPE and testing companies, streaming and betting services, and pop-up, middleman businesses often with friends in high places.
It wouldn’t need to be onerous: the tax could be equal to half the profits. I suggest Private Eye’s excellent “Profits of Doom” section would be a good place for the Treasury to start.
