Tax companies that made a mint during the pandemic to tackle the cost of living crisis

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 09 January 2022 16:03
Comments
<p>Surely, the fairest option would be to impose a one-off windfall tax on all companies that have enjoyed excess profits since 2020</p>

Surely, the fairest option would be to impose a one-off windfall tax on all companies that have enjoyed excess profits since 2020

(PA)

The cost of living increase needs to be tackled fairly, you say. Surely, the fairest option would be to impose a one-off windfall tax on all companies that have enjoyed excess profits since 2020, due to the nature of their business.

This could include delivery and e-commerce, PPE and testing companies, streaming and betting services, and pop-up, middleman businesses often with friends in high places.

It wouldn’t need to be onerous: the tax could be equal to half the profits. I suggest Private Eye’s excellent “Profits of Doom” section would be a good place for the Treasury to start.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in