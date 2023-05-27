Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I beg to differ with John Rentoul about the necessity of the Covid inquiry.

Firstly because the state of the NHS is an important issue. Shortly before the financial crisis of 2008, the NHS undertook a flu pandemic preparation programme that subsequently lost momentum as a result of austerity.

Secondly, the pandemic threatened to interfere with Boris Johnson’s “Get Brexit Done” campaign. Surely it must be obvious to anyone with any financial acumen or business sense that the time for restructuring a nation’s international trading arrangements is not during a pandemic?

Hardly anyone I know came through Covid unscathed. We all lost loved ones. There are ways of dealing with loss: forget about it and move on; work through it and let it go. I am of the latter persuasion and feel that the Covid inquiry is part of that.

Simon Fisher

Sellindge, Kent

Plant show protests are simply potty

The image of the Just Stop Oil protesters at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show being “watered” by a peeved gardener has made my day! I would defend everyone’s right to protest, but destroying beauty and wrecking someone else’s hard work sends all the wrong messages. They have done their cause no good at all. On the other hand, they have provided us with a source of great amusement at a time when there is precious little of it around.

Marilyn Timney

Liss, Hampshire

God save the country – it’s time to change the monarchy

Like the King, I believe the British monarchy needs to be “slimmed down”. However, the question arises as to how exactly this should happen.

In constitutional terms, it needs to be made clear that the King or Queen’s role is purely symbolic. To that end, the positively medieval practice of King’s consent, whereby the monarch is given sight of proposed legislation, must be ended.

In relation to financial issues, the monarch’s enormous wealth is an affront to those of us who have to earn our living by the sweat of our brow. Full transparency and normal taxation must be applied.

Last but not least, there are also spiritual issues to be resolved. Does it benefit the Church of England to be automatically headed up by someone who may not even believe in God? Why do we have a coronation based on medieval/feudal practice when other monarchs take office merely by a simple oath in the presence of the country’s parliament?

Change for the monarchy, particularly in these dire times, is badly needed.

Andrew McLuskey

Ashford

If Boris is in Vegas, what are we paying him for?

Why is Boris Johnson allowed to continue doing whatever he wants instead of the job he is still paid for, that of MP? Isn’t this a case of acting on false pretences?

Richard Mason

Leeds

Hell is other (rich) people

I see that the rich, having successfully evaded paying taxes all their lives, are now trying to avoid their date with fate with their search for immortality. May I wish them all the luck in the world with their endeavours, since an eternity of living with hell on earth is no substitute for the real thing.

Liam Power

Dundalk, Ireland

Letters page conspiracy

Is it a conspiracy that the main contributors to the letters page all seem to come from Norfolk?

Cole Davis

Norwich