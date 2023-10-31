Martin Reynolds’s vague opinion on the reason why he deleted WhatsApp messages relating to the Covid-19 crisis beggars belief.

It seems apparent that the information contained in messages exchanged between these people was of considerable public interest. This cannot be allowed to pass as a private secretary just “tidying up” to protect an incompetent prime minister and his aides. This goes beyond party politics.

These are matters of national interest, not just private exchanges between political pals. The information contained would undoubtedly have served to better explain the events of that time, the motivations and reasoning of major actors. Their actions had very serious consequences for us all.