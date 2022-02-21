Future generations will look back and describe the complete abandonment of Covid restrictions in the UK not as a moment of pride, but as a moment of monumental stupidity.

Sadly, there are huge numbers of people who believe the pandemic is over and that everything is returning to “normal”. They will be hugely disillusioned when they find an NHS that can only deal with those who are critically ill, A&E departments that have to prioritise genuine emergencies, and ambulances that take hours to reach their destinations.

Boris and his chums can just pop down to private hospitals instead – but perhaps they will get the same rude awakening when they realise that these hospitals are also unable to cope due to staffing problems.