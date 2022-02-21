Scrapping Covid restrictions is not a moment of pride – it’s monumental stupidity

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 21 February 2022 14:44
Comments
<p>Sadly, there are huge numbers of people who believe the pandemic is over and that everything is returning to ‘normal’ </p>

Sadly, there are huge numbers of people who believe the pandemic is over and that everything is returning to ‘normal’

(PA Wire)

Future generations will look back and describe the complete abandonment of Covid restrictions in the UK not as a moment of pride, but as a moment of monumental stupidity.

Sadly, there are huge numbers of people who believe the pandemic is over and that everything is returning to “normal”. They will be hugely disillusioned when they find an NHS that can only deal with those who are critically ill, A&E departments that have to prioritise genuine emergencies, and ambulances that take hours to reach their destinations.

Boris and his chums can just pop down to private hospitals instead – but perhaps they will get the same rude awakening when they realise that these hospitals are also unable to cope due to staffing problems.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in