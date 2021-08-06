Ed Cumming’s article sums up my attitude to The Hundred exactly.

I bought tickets some time ago thinking I must watch some cricket and I needed to see a few games to stand firm on my criticism. The game that changed everything for me was when Trent Rockets beat Northern Superchargers. With five to win, Willey to Hales and then the ball was soaring over my head to the back of the stand I was in. What a climax to a game that fluctuated so much.

However, one aspect of The Hundred which is so unnecessary is the flares and pyrotechnics, illustrated by the photo accompanying the article. These flares are set off at every opportunity.