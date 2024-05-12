Tories tell us ‘the plan is working’ – but do they really have one?

I do wonder what on earth is in the mythical “plan” Rishi Sunak and his cabinet drone on about week after week – most recently the foreign secretary and former PM David Cameron.

The mantra that they trot out in answer to any question on why we should vote for another excruciating term of Tory government is that “the plan is working”, that following the so-called plan has helped us “turn a corner”, and the emptiest and most desperate of all: “we have a plan and Labour doesn’t”.

Part of this fanciful plan is that they have pinned their future success on sending desperate and vulnerable refugees on planes to Rwanda, going so far as to declare by statute that the country is safe simply because they say it is. Other than that one policy, nothing else seems to come to fruition (and that hasn’t really either).