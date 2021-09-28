Jenny Eclair describes the distressing case of her mother’s dementia and the unbearable effects at the end of her life which have ensued. Ms Eclair states that she would “not want to live like this”.

Unfortunately, she has no choice. In more enlightened countries than ours, she would have the option of ending her suffering at a time and manner of her choosing – perhaps propped up in her own bed listening to Mozart and enjoying a glass of decent claret, before drifting off into a dreamless sleep.

Of course, those of us who would prefer to suffer a drawn-out death with, say, MND, dementia or some ghastly cancer, are perfectly entitled to do so, but their wishes should not be imposed on the rest of us.