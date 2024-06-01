Jump to content
Your view

Trump’s conviction will only make him more popular

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 01 June 2024 15:49 BST
Comments
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a press conference after being found guilty over hush-money charges at Trump Tower in New York City (AFP via Getty Images)

Okay, so Trump been convicted.

Trump probably considers this a win-win for him (or at least he will when the sting of the conviction wears off). For him that should take about a week.

Trump and his minions – who don’t yet understand how inconsequential the conviction is – will now be enraged and will campaign harder, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump pulls way ahead in the polls and even wins.

