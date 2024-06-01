Trump’s conviction will only make him more popular

Okay, so Trump been convicted.
Trump probably considers this a win-win for him (or at least he will when the sting of the conviction wears off). For him that should take about a week.
Trump and his minions – who don’t yet understand how inconsequential the conviction is – will now be enraged and will campaign harder, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump pulls way ahead in the polls and even wins.
