hose who seek to support Boris Johnson's government in the aftermath of Dominic Cummings’s evidence to the Select Committee on Wednesday (26 May) will tell us that Cummings is a very unreliable witness, who seeks to do damage to the government for personal reasons.

They will remind us all of Cummings’s Barnard Castle incident, and tell us that we should simply not believe his evidence.

But in my view, whilst he may well have added spice to his testimonies, Cummings did not need to tell lies to the committee to make his attack. Assuming we have been in the UK for the last 17 months and have paid attention, we all know that Cummings’s testaments are based on the realities as we remember them.