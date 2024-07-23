To truly ‘Make America Great Again’, US voters must reject Trump

The Independent’s recent editorial remarked on Donald Trump’s graceless response to Joe Biden’s decision not to run for a second term – that he was “not fit to run for president… and never was”.

Yet many see Trump’s own presidency as one of the worst in US history, and that, when Biden succeeded him, America’s image abroad dramatically improved.

Jack Straw eloquently listed some of Biden’s successes in his recent piece, including strengthening the US’s manufacturing industry, lowering unemployment, and fostering a growing economy that has far outpaced Europe.

By contrast, under Trump, corporate profits went up and the stock market did well – but nearly 3 million jobs were lost, federal debt jumped from $14.4 trillion (£11.1 trillion) to $21.6 trillion, illegal immigration increased, and the national murder rate was the highest since 1997.

Trump’s successes were far outweighed by his failures. If voters want to “Make America Great Again” – or, more accurately, remain great, given Biden’s legacy – they should trounce Trump in the polls. Because, if elected, Maga is likely to come to stand for “Made America Go Awry”.

Roger Hinds

Surrey

Just Stop Oil need a rethink

I cannot agree with David Platts in his recent letter to The Independent (“Just Stop Oil will be remembered by history as the heroes”, 22 July).

The need for clean energy is very widely appreciated both by the public and importantly by our newly elected Labour government. They are the people who need to be influenced. And Chris Packham is far more persuasive a campaigner than the protestors incarcerated for mass disruption.

We are a democracy entitled to free movement within the law, without interference by any group whatever their motivation. It is difficult to see how the application of the law intended to defend that right can be described as “judicial thuggery”, or the activists described as “heroic” – although the sentences may seem a little harsh.

Many of those impacted by Just Stop Oil likely support green initiatives to fight what has become the obvious impact of climate change. Packham has not impacted other people’s lives adversely by engaging in an illegal act, and he is not vulnerable to legal penalties as a consequence. He is a far more powerful advocate for the cause, without having ever committed a crime.

David Nelmes

Newport

At last, a government that sees sense

So the Conservatives spent £700m of public money on their failed Rwanda gimmick and, had they remained in office, were prepared to spend another £10bn more.

This is nothing but a shocking waste of public money – and just to keep one warring faction within the Conservatives happy.

Thank goodness we now have a UK government that puts the country before the party!

Geoffrey Brooking

Havant

The Tory legacy will take years to rectify

Listening to senior Tory MPs, one would think that the past 14 years have been good for the electorate.

I listened with incredulity to Jeremy Hunt explaining that he and his party had really improved our standard of living, and that there were “plenty” of opportunities in Britain for the workers to take advantage of. The future is rosy, he implied.

Many of our brightest and best have left Britain for better living conditions and opportunities. What have the Tories done with our hard-earned taxed money? Much of it has been wasted – £700m on the Rwanda debacle alone.

In the few days he has been in post, Keir Starmer appears to have grasped the nettle and actually done something positive on a number of fronts, both at home and abroad.

For much of the time the Tories were in power, they simply bickered among themselves. We have lost many advantages we worked hard to achieve. Soon Britain will have few world-leading markets to exploit for the benefit of our nation.

The Tories have left a terrible legacy that will take the new government many years to rectify. But I do believe that Starmer and his team have the right attitude and competent people.

Keith Poole

Basingstoke