Are we really ‘stuck with Donald Trump’? I don’t think so...
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
We may dislike Trump; however, “we’re stuck with him for the time being” said Eric Garcia, writing for The Independent’s US edition. I disagree. I’d say this is not so magical thinking, instead it could really keep him off ballots. Colorado is just the start.
As Mr Garcia writes: “A week after Colorado disqualified Mr Trump from the 2024 Republican primary ballot, Maine secretary of state Shenna Bellows said in a filing that Mr Trump was disqualified.”
With Colorado standing up to Trump taking him off November ballot of president, Maine is likewise following suit, albeit for slightly different reasoning.
