We may dislike Trump; however, “we’re stuck with him for the time being” said Eric Garcia, writing for The Independent’s US edition. I disagree. I’d say this is not so magical thinking, instead it could really keep him off ballots. Colorado is just the start.

As Mr Garcia writes: “A week after Colorado disqualified Mr Trump from the 2024 Republican primary ballot, Maine secretary of state Shenna Bellows said in a filing that Mr Trump was disqualified.”

With Colorado standing up to Trump taking him off November ballot of president, Maine is likewise following suit, albeit for slightly different reasoning.