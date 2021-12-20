Letters
Our politicians certainly seem to enjoy drinking on the job
With all these “gatherings” involving cheese and wine at No 10, cabinet office and other ministerial private offices being explained away as “business meetings”, am I the only person concerned that our prime minister and his supporters consider it to be a perfectly acceptable narrative that they are working on our behalf while under the influence of alcohol? Surely, either they are working, and taking a salary from the taxpayer who would expect them to be sober; or they are not working? Maybe this explains some of the decision-making.
Carol Ferguson
York
