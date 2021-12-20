With all these “gatherings” involving cheese and wine at No 10, cabinet office and other ministerial private offices being explained away as “business meetings”, am I the only person concerned that our prime minister and his supporters consider it to be a perfectly acceptable narrative that they are working on our behalf while under the influence of alcohol? Surely, either they are working, and taking a salary from the taxpayer who would expect them to be sober; or they are not working? Maybe this explains some of the decision-making.

Carol Ferguson

York