I couldn’t agree more with the editorial on Emma Raducanu’s victory at the US Open. I hope this aspirational event will grab the attention of our government and Home Office, which do not appear to always attribute immigration with this type of life affirming story.

This young player comes from a diverse background, has extraordinary skills, and has indeed come up with the sporting goods. It is so important to see immigrants not as an homogenous group of people, but men and women who can indeed benefit this country enormously. The poor souls venturing across the Channel in leaky vessels, castigated as illegal, will still be men, women and children who, if given a fighting chance to settle in this country, will pay back in many unexpected and manifold ways.

The harsh rhetoric emanating from the Home Office places a mendacious mindset in people’s psyches, that these refugees are just illegal and are not worthy of our compassion, aid or support.