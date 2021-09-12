As the world gets ever smaller, mainly due to the rapidly approaching climate crisis, I find I am reminded of my conclusions drawn from the 9/11 attacks. As I marched in London in 2003 with a million or more people from hugely diverse backgrounds, in what turned out to be a futile attempt to stop the US and the UK invading Iraq, I realised that politics, especially the western variety, has no idea how to promote peace. I spoke with many marchers, all of whom agreed that military solutions never truly bring peace.

Military solutions always inflame situations. Put simply, you cannot bomb an ideology into submission or obliterate terrorism by shooting it. Western political leaders are so far removed from the realities of life they are incapable of dealing with the never-ending cycles of war that dominate our existence.

Steve Edmondson