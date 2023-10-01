Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Nobody should spend their final days worrying about energy bills

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 01 October 2023 12:03
Comments
<p>It’s time the government came good on its promise of an energy social tariff consultation</p>

It’s time the government came good on its promise of an energy social tariff consultation

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Marie Curie is one of the 140 organisations calling for a consultation on an energy bills social tariff ahead of winter, as discussed in your recent article.

Without targeted financial support, terminally ill people could freeze to death this winter.

Our nurses are regularly seeing dying patients in cold houses, spending their last weeks and months unable to afford to keep themselves warm.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in