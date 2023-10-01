This is the moment Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murphy are grilled by journalists over HS2 plans as pressure mounts amid the ongoing rail row.

Arriving at the Conservative Party conference, a journalist shouts to Mr Sunak: “Will HS2 ever reach Manchester, Prime Minister?”

People can also be heard shouting at the Prime Minister as he makes his way inside.

Mr Sunak has again refused to say whether HS2 will ever reach Manchester.

During a visit to the Burnley Boys and Girls Club, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: “We’ve got spades in the ground on HS2 and we’re cracking on with delivering it.”