Starmer’s approach to the EU is a much-needed change of pace

I read Andrew Grice’s column about Keir Starmer’s performance at the EU summit with interest. I would advise that some slack should be cut here, as Keir Starmer has only been in the role of prime minister for a paltry two weeks.

Personally, I think he has grasped the EU nettle with vigour. His approach of reaching out and listening was much needed after the previous decade or so. The fact that he stated categorically that we would never withdraw from the ECHR should not be underestimated, nor the impact of such a statement on EU leaders.

This adoption of a more harmonious and less confrontational tone with our nearest neighbours is very much welcomed, and although there is no doubt there will be difficulties ahead, the mood music was politically tuned just right. We may all now allow ourselves to breathe a sigh of relief.

Judith A Daniels

Norfolk

Cash is still king

Recent reports of shops being unable to take card payments due to a worldwide IT outage highlight the vital importance of maintaining cash as a reliable payment method within our communities. As customers across the country face issues with card payments, with many businesses having to resort to “cash only” transactions, the role of cash in our daily lives has never been clearer.

Cash provides a dependable alternative when electronic systems fail. It ensures that transactions can continue smoothly, allowing businesses to operate and customers to make necessary purchases without interruption. In times of technological glitches or cybersecurity threats, cash remains a steadfast and secure method of payment.

Moreover, cash plays a crucial role in supporting local economies. Small businesses, in particular, benefit from cash transactions as they often avoid the transaction fees associated with card payments. This helps to keep costs down and supports the financial health of our local shops and services.

Using cash also promotes inclusivity. Not everyone has access to digital banking or is comfortable using electronic payment methods. Cash ensures that all members of our community, regardless of their access to technology, can participate fully in the economy.

Furthermore, cash transactions provide a level of privacy and security that digital payments cannot always guarantee. They help individuals manage their spending more effectively, promoting financial discipline and awareness.

In short, this incident shows that even in the digital age, cash transactions can still be a viable – even crucial – way of doing commerce.

Alastair Redman

Address supplied

A different way of looking at our housing problem

As reported by The Independent, it is doubtful that the government’s planned house building plans are likely to be met. Is it not time we looked at the problem from a different perspective?

Yes, we need vast numbers of so-called affordable homes, and an even greater number of social housing to make up for all those sold off. We also need to reign in the excesses of the private rented sector. But as you drive around the UK you will see endless acres of derelict land eminently suitable for housing.

What is missing are the industry and employment opportunities needed to encourage people to move there. Much of this land is in or near large cities. Until we reverse the mindset that dictates that to succeed people and businesses need to locate to the South East, we will never solve the issue of lack of housing.

G Forward

Stirling