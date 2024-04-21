Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Keir Starmer’s overly cautious approach risks alienating voters

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 21 April 2024 16:58 BST
At some point, Starmer is going to have to spell out some clear and radical differences between Labour and the Conservatives
At some point, Starmer is going to have to spell out some clear and radical differences between Labour and the Conservatives (Getty Images)

The Labour leader is in danger of alienating more voters than he is trying to gain in his cautious and careful approach to all contentious issues, in particular over our future relationship with the EU. I agree that Keir Starmer had an opportunity to show that he is prepared to take a lead over reviewing and reforming our relationship with the EU. In trying to appear firm and intransigent, he is showing the limitations and potential weakness of his leadership.

At some point, he is going to have to spell out some clear and radical differences between Labour and the Conservatives. Even though he has to be careful not to make promises on which he cannot deliver, it is clear that the electorate are desperate for a vision of the future that will put an end to the directionless and damaging leadership of the last 14 years.

You are right in asserting that “Labour must stop being so afraid of its Brexit shadow”. In towing the Tory party’s line, Starmer missed an opportunity to show that there is a mature and sensible way forward to remedy the damage caused by Brexit. It is to be hoped that he doesn’t lose more votes than he gains by his current approach and that, if elected, he has the courage to take the bold steps – not just over the EU – that we all so desperately need.

