Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Organic food is great – if you can afford it

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 29 November 2022 14:56
Comments
<p>Wages and benefits have not risen in line with the cost of food</p>

Wages and benefits have not risen in line with the cost of food

(Getty)

Paying more for quality food is a great ambition. Natural food with fewer chemicals and less processing has to be a good thing.

However, I think that this noble ambition misses one fundamental point. The problem in the UK today is that all food costs more now than it did at the beginning of the year – whether it is full of chemicals or not.

Wages and benefits have not risen in line with the cost of food. And for millions of people who can’t afford even the basics, the luxury of choosing whether to have organic yoghurt instead of a bog standard dairy product is not one that they are able to make.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in