Paying more for quality food is a great ambition. Natural food with fewer chemicals and less processing has to be a good thing.

However, I think that this noble ambition misses one fundamental point. The problem in the UK today is that all food costs more now than it did at the beginning of the year – whether it is full of chemicals or not.

Wages and benefits have not risen in line with the cost of food. And for millions of people who can’t afford even the basics, the luxury of choosing whether to have organic yoghurt instead of a bog standard dairy product is not one that they are able to make.