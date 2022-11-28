Jump to content

Jeremy Clarkson is right about food prices

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 28 November 2022 15:27
<p>Jeremy Clarkson isn’t wrong when he says we need to pay more for food</p>

(PA Media)

Jeremy Clarkson isn’t wrong when he says we need to pay more for food. Demand for items such as cheap meat is stripping humanity from global food and farming systems and fostering unfettered capitalism, which is causing people to adopt diets divorced from ethics, local growing conditions and seasonality.

At the same time, people are diverging and looking for natural, healthy food but also looking for solutions to the climate crisis by putting forward alternatives to natural healthy food.

However, many of these “solutions” – such as emerging technologies – produce ultra-processed products with fewer nutrients. And, wouldn’t you rather put more trust in a million years of nature than a scientist creating something in a lab?

