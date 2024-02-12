Concerns over President Biden’s age are centre stage following recent findings about his handling of documents. No amount of Democrat hollering about his decency versus Donald Trump’s obvious criminality (and moral vileness) will lessen this.

Here in the UK, after the unnecessary public ditching of environmental pledges, Keir Starmer risks narrowing perceptions of the big political difference between himself and lame duck Rishi Sunak.

For both the US Democrats and UK Labour, problems at the ballot box have always pivoted on voter turnout.