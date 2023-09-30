Jump to content

GB News reflects the worst parts of American ‘shock journalism’

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 30 September 2023 17:40
<p>It is a provocative pontificating negative style of broadcasting</p>

It is a provocative pontificating negative style of broadcasting

(GB News)

We have learned so much from American culture, it seems a shame that we also feel the need to ape some of its worst manifestations. Namely, their gratuitously aggressive, crude, offensive, quarrel-picking radio and TV shock-jocks, as delivered to us by the likes of GB News.

It is a provocative pontificating negative style of broadcasting which does not begin to help solve any of society’s many problems, and, if I am not being too old-fashioned, seems particularly alien to British culture.

Where has Ofcom been while all this has been going on?

