We have learned so much from American culture, it seems a shame that we also feel the need to ape some of its worst manifestations. Namely, their gratuitously aggressive, crude, offensive, quarrel-picking radio and TV shock-jocks, as delivered to us by the likes of GB News.

It is a provocative pontificating negative style of broadcasting which does not begin to help solve any of society’s many problems, and, if I am not being too old-fashioned, seems particularly alien to British culture.

Where has Ofcom been while all this has been going on?