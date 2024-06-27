Over the course of the last few election debates, issues such as tax reform, the cost of living and NHS waiting lists have quite rightly dominated the agenda. However, there is one issue that has not received the airtime it deserves – something that may prove just as critical in swaying a voter. That issue is disinformation.

The rise of technology-related issues should not be ignored. Advances in generative AI have led to a widespread increase in convincing deepfakes online, with politicians including Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer (and their campaigns) becoming primary targets. This technology is raw, but it is becoming increasingly sophisticated and is not being appropriately regulated.

While the Cabinet Office has published guidance outlining mitigations to manage the impact of disinformation campaigns, the risks it poses in the context of elections and our democracy deserve more recognition.