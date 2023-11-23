I was heartened to read Derek Walker’s recent article and learn of the Welsh government’s “Well-being of Future Generations Act” which seeks to ensure that any decisions are made pay heed to their impact on those who come after us. I was particularly taken with his statement that future “prosperity equals an innovative, productive and low carbon society with decent work”.

And then I read about the chancellor’s autumn statement and realised, yet again, how far short we fall when investing in our children’s future. Instead of investing in growth and stimulating productivity, they choose to waste the nation’s finances in order to win a few votes back from those they have disenchanted in recent years. All whilst making life difficult for a future Labour government. This is cynical opportunism by a Tory government devoid of ideas, driven by a fundamentalist belief in a low-tax economy where the rich get richer and the little people get fed scraps in the hope that it will keep them quiet.

The longer this government stays in office, the farther we will get from being a country that recognises that “we don’t inherit the world from our parents – we borrow it from our children”.