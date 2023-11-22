Starmer asks Sunak ‘did you forget the NHS?’ in his five pledge plan at heated PMQs

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer suggested the Government had forgotten the NHS in unveiling five new pledges.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said: “This week the Prime Minister unveiled the latest version of his five pledges for the country.

“Let’s hope he has more success with these than the last ones – did he forget the NHS?”

Rishi Sunak replied: “Just weeks after becoming prime minister, we injected record funding into the NHS and in social care.

“We also unveiled the first ever long-term workforce plan in the NHS’s 75-year history.”