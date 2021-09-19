With reference to the piece referring to yet another "specialist" consultant being brought in to the government (Ex-Bank of England chief economist asked to rescue Boris Johnson’s troubled ‘levelling up’ pledge), this is more evidence of the extensive and widening lack of competence of ministers.

This alarming trend is firm evidence that we are allowing into government people whose qualifications for the role are limited to party loyalty and a clever marketing strategy. It is akin to someone buying a car because of the pretty colour and sales pitch, without checking that it has an engine.

There is clearly something rotten in the state of UK democracy and it needs fixing.