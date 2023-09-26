Jump to content

Your view

HS2 was an act of vandalism from the very beginning

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 26 September 2023 17:31
<p>Ancient woodlands have fallen to this hideous scar – if that isn’t vandalism I don’t know what is</p>

Ancient woodlands have fallen to this hideous scar – if that isn't vandalism I don't know what is

(PA Archive)

George Osborne and Michael Heseltine recently described the cancelling of the Birmingham to Manchester stretch of HS2 as “a gross act of vandalism”.

I describe the entire project as a gross act of vandalism against our beautiful landscape and the precious wildlife within it. Ancient woodlands have fallen to this hideous scar – if that isn’t vandalism I don’t know what is.

If the North does see the cruel impact of the line on their beautiful environment, as we have done, they may not feel so sure its limited benefit is worth a yard of it.

