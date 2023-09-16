Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

National productivity and a robust rail system go hand in hand

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 16 September 2023 16:25
Comments
<p>In Britain, it is rarely possible at the moment to move goods and people across the nation quickly and reliably to an agreed timetable without delays and stoppages</p>

In Britain, it is rarely possible at the moment to move goods and people across the nation quickly and reliably to an agreed timetable without delays and stoppages

(Getty Images)

I was in complete agreement with your leader about HS2 yesterday. However what very rarely gets mentioned in these discussions is the effect our ancient transport infrastructure has on our national productivity, which nearly always scores lower than that of our competitors.

It is rarely possible at the moment to move goods and people across the nation quickly and reliably to an agreed timetable without delays and stoppages. HS2 would at least be a start in putting this right. As you mentioned, Japan and France have for some years had a more or less comprehensive high speed network to all major towns and cities. Most other European nations, many rather poorer than we, are working hard to catch up.

It is not as if we have a particularly efficient existing rail network. There seems to have been no consideration given, for example, to upgrading it to take double height carriages and trucks, which are ubiquitous in Europe and in North America. Such an upgrade would surely increase the productive capacity of our existing system by a substantial amount. This, by the way should not be an alternative. We need both.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in