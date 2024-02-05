Now the UK has embarked on minor (at the moment) skirmishes in the Middle East, Jeremy Hunt has promised increased defence spending in the March Budget.
It’s interesting how governments can always find money to wage war when it’s never available to meet other needs.
Since the UK always jumps on the US bandwagon, I expect that the rest of Europe is grateful we’re saving them any involvement.
