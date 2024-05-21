Jump to content
The infected blood cover-up has exposed how deep corruption has become in our country

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 21 May 2024 16:23 BST
Recent scandals defy belief, with ordinary, innocent citizens having had their lives totally devastated by neglect, malice and self-serving cover-ups
I would like to make a plea to Sir Keir Starmer. While you are steadfastly cultivating a cautious, moderate approach to secure the votes of previous Tory voters, please do not neglect the wishes of other potential Labour supporters.

Our country is in serious trouble. It is painful to see the exposure of how deep corruption has become in government, business and the civil service. We all sensed it, but the confirmation is still shocking. Recent scandals almost defy belief, with large numbers of ordinary, innocent citizens having had their lives totally devastated by neglect, malice and self-serving cover-ups.

Couple this with the equally distressing devastation of nature and what was once our rich, lovely countryside – the environmental implications of which are catastrophic – and I am sure I am far from alone in praying for a swift and radical improvement - from the top.

