Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

What Israel must do next to retain the ‘iron-clad’ support of its Western allies

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 16 April 2024 16:23 BST
Comments
President Biden reaffirmed the USA's ‘iron-clad’ support for Israel after it came under missile attack from Iran
President Biden reaffirmed the USA's ‘iron-clad’ support for Israel after it came under missile attack from Iran (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Certain contributors toThe Independent’s letters page clearly have short memories. Prior to the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iran did not appear to have any issues with Israel. But, on assuming power, supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini arbitrarily declared it to be an enemy, and set about uniting the religious, political and military powers to his view.

This was a time when the majority of Arab states, following the debacle of the Yom Kippur war, were slowly coming to the conclusion that open conflict with Israel was pointless, and that negotiation was more likely to result in an acceptable settlement to the Palestinian question. Not so Iran, who has continued to sponsor hostility to Israel’s very existence, but never hitherto fought an open war with Israel, preferring to rely on proxies (Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis) to do its ”dirty work”.

My question is why has the international community allowed Iran, through proxies, to threaten and kill Israeli citizens?

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in