If Israel retaliates, will we step in to protect innocent Iranians?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 15 April 2024 18:25 BST
Comments
Israel’s anti-missile system responds to the approach of drones and missiles launched by Iran
Israel’s anti-missile system responds to the approach of drones and missiles launched by Iran (Reuters)

Nearly all of Iran’s projectiles aimed at Israel last weekend were intercepted, many by the US, UK, France and Jordan. That was necessary for the protection of innocent civilians. If Israel were now to retaliate in kind, would not a similar action be required to protect the blameless civilians of Iran, many of whom do not support the Iranian regime?

Even Israel’s staunchest allies have recently baulked at its continuing assault on the starving children of Gaza. Defending a country does not equate to supporting its attack on another, in a way that would contravene international law.

Benjamin Netanyahu must be assured that, though his country has allies who will gladly go to its defence, they will not tolerate wanton attacks on innocents, such as he has perpetrated on the Palestinians. Nor would the world look kindly on a nuclear threat by Israel, or its assault on any nuclear installation in Iran.

