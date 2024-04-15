Israel and Iran face-off at UN after attack

The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting on Sunday 14 April to discuss Iran’s attack on Israel.

Booms and air raid sirens sounded across Israel early in the day after Iran launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East closer to a regionwide war.

A military spokesman said the launches numbered more than 300 but 99 per cent of them were intercepted.

Gilad Erdan, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, told the security council that Iran’s “mask has fallen” after the attack.

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iranian ambassador to the United Nations, reiterated that the nation has no intention of engaging in conflict with the US in the region.