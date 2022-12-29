Will the new Israeli government receive sanctions like Russia?
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government has put West Bank expansion at the top of its agenda. Alternatively, it has put the spreading and increasing of conflict at the top of its agenda.
I wonder if this “Putin tribute act” will attract the sanctions it deserves? Of course not. Western hypocrisy will continue with a blind eye turned to the heinous actions of our “allies”.
Kevin Murphy
