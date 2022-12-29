Jump to content

Will the new Israeli government receive sanctions like Russia?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 29 December 2022 15:50
Comments
<p>Western hypocrisy will continue with a blind eye turned to the heinous actions of our 'allies' </p>

Western hypocrisy will continue with a blind eye turned to the heinous actions of our ‘allies’

(POOL/AFP/Gettty)

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government has put West Bank expansion at the top of its agenda. Alternatively, it has put the spreading and increasing of conflict at the top of its agenda.

I wonder if this “Putin tribute act” will attract the sanctions it deserves? Of course not. Western hypocrisy will continue with a blind eye turned to the heinous actions of our “allies”.

Kevin Murphy

