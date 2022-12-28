Isn’t it disgusting that at a time when many are in need and food banks are struggling to make a difference, a report comes out about the food waste generated by the catering facilities in the Houses of Parliament?

Remember, this is the place where MPs have subsidised meals; subsidies paid for by the very people they expect to accept a pay rise, which in reality is a significant pay cut. The same MPs who claim their fuel bills on their expenses. The same MPs who will probably give themselves a significant pay rise in due course. No wonder there are revolutions!

While it is a fact that our monarch cannot interfere with political decisions, it is worth noting the not-so-subtle messages in King Charles’s Christmas speech, and that he has made significant donations to the charities trying to help those in need.