Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Our politicians are wasting food while some of us starve

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 28 December 2022 13:21
Comments
<p>Perhaps our politicians could donate their next pay rise to those in need?</p>

Perhaps our politicians could donate their next pay rise to those in need?

(PA Wire)

Isn’t it disgusting that at a time when many are in need and food banks are struggling to make a difference, a report comes out about the food waste generated by the catering facilities in the Houses of Parliament?

Remember, this is the place where MPs have subsidised meals; subsidies paid for by the very people they expect to accept a pay rise, which in reality is a significant pay cut. The same MPs who claim their fuel bills on their expenses. The same MPs who will probably give themselves a significant pay rise in due course. No wonder there are revolutions!

While it is a fact that our monarch cannot interfere with political decisions, it is worth noting the not-so-subtle messages in King Charles’s Christmas speech, and that he has made significant donations to the charities trying to help those in need.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in